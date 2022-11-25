Watch Now
Drivers suffer 'non-life-threatening' injuries in I-69 crash involving semi, dump truck

Provided/INDOT
Posted at 1:38 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 13:38:56-05

MADISON COUNTY — Two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a semi-truck and dump truck early Friday on Interstate 69, police say.

Both vehicles became overturned in the crash and the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies found the aftermath of the crash while responding about 11 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-69 near Rangeline Road. This is just east of Anderson.

An investigation found an Indianapolis man was driving the dump truck south when he veered off the left side of the road, crossed a median and went over a barrier cable, becoming airborne, according to the sheriff's office.

The dump truck then went into the northbound lanes and struck the semi, which was driven by a man from Abilene, Texas. The semi was pushed into the right side of the roadway and came to a rest on its side in a field.

The dump truck also came to a rest on its side, temporarily blocking both southbound lanes of I-69, the sheriff's office says.

No one else was involved in the crash besides the two drivers. Both were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson for treatment.

Despite some reports of the crash involving a fatality, police have not confirmed that information.

The sheriff's office said around 1:30 p.m. that the northbound lanes of I-69 were reopened but all southbound lanes were still closed and likely will be for several more hours.

Traffic was being diverted off at State Road 32 and State Road 67 at that time.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash.

