NEW CASTLE — An elderly man died in a house fire early Friday on New Castle's northwest side, an official said.

Responders were dispatched about 5:21 a.m. to the home, which is near the corner of North 25th and Washington streets, according to New Castle Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Murray.

The home suffered heavy smoke damage to its interior, but there wasn't "a terrible amount" of fire, Murray said. It's not clear how and in what part of the home the fire started.

Fire officials have not disclosed additional information, citing an ongoing investigation, in which the Indiana State Fire Marshal is assisting.

Authorities haven't disclosed the exact cause and circumstances of the man's death.