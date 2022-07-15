Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Elderly man dies in early morning New Castle house fire

2500 washington fatal new castle
WRTV/Shea Goodpastor
Fire damages are shown early Friday, July 15 to a home near North 25th and Washington. An elderly man was killed in the blaze.
2500 washington fatal new castle
2500 washington fatal new castle
2500 washington fatal new castle
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 08:46:07-04

NEW CASTLE — An elderly man died in a house fire early Friday on New Castle's northwest side, an official said.

Responders were dispatched about 5:21 a.m. to the home, which is near the corner of North 25th and Washington streets, according to New Castle Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Murray.

The home suffered heavy smoke damage to its interior, but there wasn't "a terrible amount" of fire, Murray said. It's not clear how and in what part of the home the fire started.

Fire officials have not disclosed additional information, citing an ongoing investigation, in which the Indiana State Fire Marshal is assisting.

Authorities haven't disclosed the exact cause and circumstances of the man's death.

TOP STORIES: Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations | US Marshals Service conducts initiative that leads to 60 arrests, including in Indianapolis | 11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in southwest Indiana | Grant County family seeking answers after their dog comes home spray-painted | 'Where's Lois?': Hoarder's death unearths mystery of his mother's death

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE