Elevation Grant Program aims to reduce crime by working with grassroots organization

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has announced a new grant program that will aim to reduce crime across the city.

The Elevation Grant Program will invest $45 million in neighborhoods over the next three years.

That money will give funding to grassroots organizations across the city to address the root causes of violent crime. The money will be invested in $15 million increments.

The first round of grants will focus on not-for-profits led by residents of the communities they serve. For these grants, a grassroots organization is defined as an entity operating under community values, shared power, and decision-making and supported by an organizational budget of up to $250,000.

One grassroots organization says this collaboration is key to solving problems in the community.

"This is very necessary because you don't know how to solve the problems in the neighborhood if you're not in the neighborhood you know,” said Rosezalynn “Pinky” Sanford, the creator of Pinky’s Pantry. “So, I think this is where we are going to get started and it might take a little minute but as long as we are addressing the issue within the neighborhood, I am pretty sure we can get down to it."

Pinky’s Pantry provides household items to people in her community who need some help getting the everyday items. Sanford not only provides them, but she is also mobile and will take items to people in her neighborhood who request them. She feels getting people the things they need is one step towards curbing the violence in Indianapolis.

"If we can sustain everyone or get them in a better position then I am pretty sure the crime rate would go down,” said Sanford. “There is a lot of angry people out here because they go without.”

Applications for the grants open April 1 and close May 1.

The Indianapolis Foundation will host multiple information sessions prior to the opening of the applications. Below is the schedule.



Thursday, March 24 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Martin University

Monday, March 28 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Martin University

Thursday, March 31 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. (virtual)

Additionally, the foundation will offer multiple grant preparation clinics. For more information on the Elevation Grant Program, click here.