JOHNSON COUNTY — One person is dead and three others are hospitalized after a driver crashed into the back of a delivery truck Monday morning in Johnson County.

According to the sheriff's office, three people in a delivery truck were either loading or unloading a delivery in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road when the driver of a pick-up truck crashed into the back of the delivery truck. A delivery employee was killed and the other people involved were taken to a hospital.

Detectives at the scene told WRTV the crash is still under investigation, however, they believe the sun likely made it hard for the person driving the pick-up truck to see the delivery truck.

At this time, the identities of those involved haven't been released.

Traffic in the area will be impacted while detectives are investigating.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.