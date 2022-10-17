Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings destroyed in massive fire

EVANSVILLE — A warehouse was destroyed in a massive fire early Monday in southern Indiana, an official says.

The building, known locally as the Morton Warehouse, was a total loss, according to Evansville Division Fire Chief Mike Larson.

Some adjacent structures were also left in ruins after the fire, the Associated Press reports.

Smoke could be seen for miles away, according to the AP.

Investigators are still working to determine the estimated financial losses, Larson said.

Larson said crews are still figuring out who owns the warehouse, but it has lots of different businesses in it and it was used for storage.

No one was injured or died as a result of the fire.

The first 911 calls came in about 5 a.m. regarding the fire at the warehouse, 119 N. Morton Ave. This is near the U.S. 41-Lloyd Expressway interchange.

First fire crews on the scene reported the warehouse had heavy fire and called for more help.

Because the warehouse is very old and very big the fire got very big very fast aided by the high winds this morning.

Larson said that crews did a good job containing the fire to just one warehouse because the winds threatened to spread it to other large buildings in the area.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Larson said the ATF will take over the investigation because of the size of the facility. The agency's involvement does not mean is anything criminal or gun/explosive related.

Crews will be on scene at least a couple of days putting out hot spots and it will take that time to even get into the building because of the collapses and other dangers.