Everything we know about an explosion-like noise that rocked central Indiana

INDIANA — Hundreds in central Indiana reported hearing what sounded like a large explosion Wednesday afternoon, but it's not yet clear what caused the noise.

WRTV has reached out to several public safety officials to determine what happened and where the noise came from. So far, clear answers have not been given.

Here's who we reached out to and what we know about the situation so far.

Residents told WRTV they heard the noise from locations in Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Hancock, Johnson, Jackson, Hamilton and Marion counties.

Many said they experienced a loud rattling, with some adding their homes were shaken for several seconds.

The Cordy-Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department posted a video of the noise it said occurred about 12:44 p.m.

Crane Army Ammunition Activity says it conducted routine demilitarization operations at approximately 10:30 a.m. today but nothing was out of the ordinary and there was nothing that happened that would have caused the reported incidents.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said it was aware of the reports but had not been called for assistance and had no other information.

We also reached out to Brown County Emergency Management, which released the following statement:

"As you know there was a loud boom that shook not just Brown County, but counties as far away as Decatur County. Camp Atterbury has reported that there was NOT an explosion or fire on their property. Multiple agencies in multiple counties are looking for the source. If we receive a confirmed source of this afternoon's boom we will post it."

Camp Atterbury said the Indiana National Guard confirmed there was "no fire, explosion, detonation fire nor live-fire training at the camp.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it did not have any information and directed inquiries to the military.

WRTV has reached out to the U.S. Air Force but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.