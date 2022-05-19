Expect lane closures, traffic delays near I-465 in Castleton this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, drivers can expect lane closures as Clear Path 465 crews are scheduled to re-stripe and shift traffic as the process of rebuilding and adding lanes to I-465 begins.

INDOT announced that drivers expected delays in the Castleton area as crews begin work after 9 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting.

Lane closures will extend from Allisonville Road to 56th Street and continue throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Eastbound I-465 drivers on the north side of Indianapolis are asked to reduce speed and be prepared for traffic to be slowed or stopped as early as the Keystone Avenue interchange.

The traffic pattern will lead to a temporary closure of the Allisonville Road ramp onto I-465 eastbound. The ramp from I-69 southbound to I-465 southbound will be reduced to one lane.

The speed limit on I-465 westbound and I-465 northbound will remain open during this work but with a 45 mph speed limit.

INDOT is urging residents to follow Clear Path 465 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for traffic updates throughout the project.

Lane closures should end Sunday evening, according to INDOT.