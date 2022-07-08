Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Families of dead sue Indiana funeral home being investigated

Gavel generic
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 07:39:40-04

JEFFERSONVILLE (AP) — Two families are suing a southern Indiana funeral home where police found more than 30 bodies, including some that were badly decomposed.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Clark Superior Court No. 6, Cynthia Faye Cook and Jeffrey Lorey allege that Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville gave them misleading information about the remains of their daughter, Nicole Dallas Lorey.

They say the funeral home’s director, Randy Lankford, told them the company didn’t have a container in which to send her remains.

The family of James “Mike” Settle alleges Lankford gave them similar reasons for not sending them his remains.

The families' lawyer, Larry Wilder, told The Associated Press on Thursday that other families are expected to join the suit.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE