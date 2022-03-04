FBI assisting Carmel police in investigation into woman's disappearance

CARMEL — The Federal Bureau of Investigation offices in Indianapolis and Atlanta are assisting local police in their investigation into the disappearance of a Carmel woman.

It comes a day after Carmel police named the husband of Ciera Breland (Locklair), 31, as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Carmel police say they were put in touch with police in Johns Creek, Georgia while investigating.

Johns Creek police Lt. Debra Kalish told WRTV Breland and her 37-year-old husband were in the city and its surrounding area visiting family right before she went missing.

Kalish said Breland's husband reported her missing to Carmel police on Feb. 26, a day after she was last seen between 10-11 p.m. in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane in Carmel, which is near the intersection of Ditch road and 146th Street.

She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts.

Provided Graphic/Carmel Police Department Ciera Breland (Locklair) was last seen Feb. 25, 2022. Carmel Police are asking for help finding her.



Breland's husband has not been criminally charged but has been arrested and remains in custody on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia.

He is currently being held in Hamilton County and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Johns Creek police say they are following up on various leads and asking the community to provide any and every piece of information to them.

Police urged anyone with information on her whereabouts, to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

WRTV Reporter Nikki DeMentri and Digital Content Producer Katie Cox contributed to this report.