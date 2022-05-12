Watch
Fire breaks out at downtown Indianapolis high-rise apartment complex

900 N Meridian fire
WRTV/Paul Chiodo
Heavy flames and smoke are shown Thursday, May 12 from the top of The Congress at Library Square apartment complex at 900 N. Meridian St.
900 N Meridian fire
Posted at 1:41 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 13:54:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire that broke out at a high-rise apartment complex in the downtown area Thursday has been extinguished, according to an Indianapolis Fire Department official.

IFD Batallion Chief Rita Reith gave the update to WRTV at about 1:38 p.m.

Crews were dispatched about 1 p.m. to The Congress at Library Square at 900 N. Meridian St. for the fire, which appeared to have started on the roof. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.

The complex is right next to the downtown Marion County Library.

Firefighters at the scene told WRTV's Rafael Sanchez they were going floor-by-floor to assess the situation.

This is a developing story.

