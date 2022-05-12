Fire breaks out at downtown Indianapolis high-rise apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire that broke out at a high-rise apartment complex in the downtown area Thursday has been extinguished, according to an Indianapolis Fire Department official.

IFD Batallion Chief Rita Reith gave the update to WRTV at about 1:38 p.m.

Crews were dispatched about 1 p.m. to The Congress at Library Square at 900 N. Meridian St. for the fire, which appeared to have started on the roof. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.

The complex is right next to the downtown Marion County Library.

Firefighters at the scene told WRTV's Rafael Sanchez they were going floor-by-floor to assess the situation.

Breaking: Fire at downtown Indy Apartment complex known as The Congress @wrtv pic.twitter.com/zvinQkDUsb — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) May 12, 2022

This is a developing story.