Friday night storms cause damage in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — More than 2,000 lost power and many are cleaning up debris following a storm in Rush County Friday night.
According to Rush County EMA Director Chuck Kemker, storms caused damage to trees, power lines and a communications tower at the police department.
Kemker reported no serious injuries but did say people were at the Rush County Fairgrounds when the storms rolled through.
