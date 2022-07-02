Watch Now
Friday night storms cause damage in Rush County

WRTV / City of Rushville
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jul 01, 2022
RUSH COUNTY — More than 2,000 lost power and many are cleaning up debris following a storm in Rush County Friday night.

According to Rush County EMA Director Chuck Kemker, storms caused damage to trees, power lines and a communications tower at the police department.

Kemker reported no serious injuries but did say people were at the Rush County Fairgrounds when the storms rolled through.

