Friends, colleagues share more about Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND— People who know officer Burton both personally and professionally say she isn't afraid of danger.

One friend told WRTV Burton would run toward it if she knew someone needed help.

Burton is set to be married next Friday, August 19, to her fiancé, who friends say is a firefighter in Ohio.

Friends called the couple the all American team.

Those who know Burton say the outpouring of community support brings comfort to the pain they're feeling.

Clint Brown is a family friend of Burton's and a fellow Brother in Blue. "Nothing prepares you for a moment like that," he said. "They're awesome people."

Brown, an officer with the Connersville Police Department says he and other officers traveled up to Ohio to be with his fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

He says the hospital lobby was quiet, and heartbreaking.

Brown says Burton comes from a long line of blue. Her mom works for the Richmond Police Department and her stepmom is a long time Richmond police officer.

It's that dedication to the job that those who know her professionally say they love most about her.

"She always had the biggest smile on her face; I don't think she knows what a bad mood is. She is always so polite no matter what is going on," Ashley Penland said.

Penland has had many interactions with Burton while she patrolled the streets.

"In my opinion, [she's] one of the best officers that we have," Penland said.

The folks in the town of Richmond have gotten to know Officer Burton during her time serving this community.

Rich Cody, the Executive Director of Safety Village in Wayne County, spent time with Burton when she did a demonstration for kids this summer with her K-9 Brev.

"She has a passion for her job, she interacts great with people, you can just tell that she loved what she was doing. She loved being here with the kids," Cody said.

Though Burton's time on the force hasn't been long, only 4 years on the Richmond Police Department, she is no stranger to the area.

She grew up in Fountain City, just a few miles outside of Richmond.

Folks from Northeastern Schools, the district she grew up in, brought a sign to show support.

Her teachers say Seara was the definition of a team player who had a beautiful smile, outgoing personality and was disciplined.

"I am not surprised Seara was in law enforcement. She was a sweet little girl, who always had a smile. She was a great friend to others, and could always hold her own," her fifth grade teacher Sarah Moore said.

Her seventh grade teacher, Janel Wetzel, says Seara was a fierce competitor and gifted basketball player.

“When Seara was around, you couldn't help but be HAPPY and react to the JOY she shared with you. Seara was thoughtful and helpful. She definitely cared about her family and her younger sisters. Her being in a service field seems meant to be. Seara put others' needs before her own," Wetzel said.

Officer Burton is still fighting for her life, and those who know and love her say they just want her to pull through.

"There is nothing you can really do, but just seeing your family come together is sometimes enough to pull you through those moments," Brown said.

