Funeral services honor fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz

FISHERS — Funeral services are underway for fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. You can watch the service below.

Dozens of law enforcement officers are at ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects.

According to the program, Noah's mom, Laurie Shanavaz, will give the eulogy. Noah's grandmother, sister and brother are also scheduled to speak.

Matt and Laurie also shared a message about their son in the program.

It reads in part "We should all seek to honor Noah’s life and sacrifice by choosing to move forward, do hard things, and always strive to make the world a better place ... we will love you forever, our beautiful son, and we rejoice that we will see you in heaven one day.”

White carnations with a red dot will be worn by every officer taking part in the funeral. The carnation will hang upside down and be tucked behind the officer's badge.

The white symbolizes a good life and a good career, while the red dot in the middle symbolizes the blood that Shahnavaz shed for his community and country.

Shahnavaz joined the Elwood Police Department in August 2021 after graduating from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April 2021.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served for five years, ranking as a sergeant and earning his air assault badge.

At the funeral's conclusion, Shahnavaz will be escorted to Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 38th St., Indianapolis, for internment. You can view the procession route here.

A memorial fund has been created for him by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.

Donations can be made by visiting www.indianafallen.org and clicking on "FALLEN HEROES" to select NOAH SHAHNAVAZ. Donations can also be made at any First Merchants Bank.

