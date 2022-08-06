Honoring Officer Noah Shahnavaz: Group colors carnations ahead of service

FISHERS — Inside ITOWN Church, a group of women connected by their ties to law enforcement spent hours coloring red dots into white carnations.

The carnations will be worn by every officer taking part in Saturday's funeral for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 31.

The carnation will hang upside down and be tucked behind the officer's badge.

The white symbolizes a good life and a good career, while the red dot in the middle symbolizes the blood that Shahnavaz shed for his community and country.

The group tells WRTV they came together to support the officers and families connected by the badge.

"It’s all about just making sure they are truly never alone," one person told WRTV.

At the funeral's conclusion, Shahnavaz will be escorted to Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 38th St., Indianapolis, for internment.

At Crown Hill, officers will walk by Shahnavaz's casket for one final time and place the carnation they've been wearing on it.

"Even on their worst days they know they have a whole support group here behind them," another said.

