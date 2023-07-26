Giant Indianapolis pothole continues to grow

INDIANAPOLIS — Business owners and people who frequently drive down Forrest Ave. off Washintgon St. say a giant pothole keeps getting bigger and nothing is being done about it.

It's the same pothole that we showed you back in January.

Do you remember this video below?

"Oh it's pretty bad. They don't seem to ever repair it. It's always filled with water and it's just really bad," Dave Wickline said.

Wickline tells WRTV he's concerned every time he drives through the area for work.

"Oh it's real inconvenient," he said. "I am afraid I'm going to tear up a tire or tear up a vehicle."

Other drivers told WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson driving in that area is like riding a roller coaster without the thrill.

Owner of C&R Roofing of Central Indiana, Mike Coble, says the massive pothole is also bad for business.

"The tenants come in and out we see parts here all the time," Coble said. "One of our tenants back there had a customer threaten to quit coming back in here because it was damaging the trucks."

He says he's tried to get help, but his requests don't seem to go very far.

"I've been to the city two or three times," Coble said. "I believe this is the third time on the news."

Coble says business owners have made complaints to the Department of Public Works, but they're still waiting on a permanent solution.

"When someone goes to the city to get a pothole like this fixed, you would think they respond and take care of it but in this case we haven't seen that," Coble said.

WRTV

"Ya know, so I would think the city would do something about it but it's been like this for awhile," Wickline said.

Indy Pothole Viewer shows a service order was put in 6 days ago.

WRTV has reached out to the Department of Public Works, asking when will the pothole be fixed.

DPW told WRTV Tuesday morning it was working on a response.

As soon as we get it, we'll let you know.

It is possible to get reimbursed if a pothole damages your car, but very few claims are paid out.

You have to prove the city or state knew about the pothole before your damage.

These are the steps you must take to be reimbursed and things to keep in mind:



File a tort claim on the Mayor's Action Center website or call 317-327-4622.

Show photos of your damage.

The claim must be made within 180 days.

You must show receipts from bills you incurred for repairs.

To report potholes, you can use the RequestIndy mobile app, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or click here.

For more on how to file a tort claim, click here. You can also download, then fill out a blank template by clicking here.

By law, the city has 90 days to process a tort claim.

The city recommends you submit invoices for work completed on your car, not estimates.