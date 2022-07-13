Watch Now
Girl, 9, dies after she and teen pulled from Lake Michigan at Gary's Marquette Park Beach

Indiana DNR
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jul 13, 2022
GARY — A 9-year-old girl has died after she and another girl, 14, were pulled from Lake Michigan near Marquette Park Beach in Gary.

The younger girl, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where she was taken after she was removed from the water, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities say a bystander first noticed the girls struggling in the water near about 2:25 p.m. CST Tuesday at a portion of the beach without lifeguards present.

Witnesses were able to pull one of the girls from the lake. Meanwhile, a Lake County Sheriff's helicopter conducted a search for the other girl. She was later found and pulled from the water by first responders.

Both girls were transported to a local hospital. The teen girl was treated and released but the 9-year-old died.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of her death.

This is a developing story.

