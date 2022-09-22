Watch Now
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, evacuating building after "credible threat"

Thursday distribution canceled
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 11:31:45-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank says it is evacuating its building Thursday morning "due to a credible threat."

In a statement on Twitter, Gleaners said the evacuation and a lockdown were out of an abundance of caution.

Thursday's distribution at the Community Cupboard and all warehouse operations are canceled.

Gleaners says it plans to resume normal operations Friday morning.

