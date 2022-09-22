Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, evacuating building after "credible threat"

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank says it is evacuating its building Thursday morning "due to a credible threat."
In a statement on Twitter, Gleaners said the evacuation and a lockdown were out of an abundance of caution.
Thursday's distribution at the Community Cupboard and all warehouse operations are canceled.
Gleaners says it plans to resume normal operations Friday morning.
Thank you for your understanding and we work to keep our neighbors, staff and volunteers safe.