Greensburg woman missing since July 25, Silver Alert issued

GREENSBURG — A Silver Alert was issued Friday, more than a month after authorities say a Greensburg woman was last seen.
The Greensburg Police Department says Jennifer Leeper, 36, was last seen on July 25 at 1:29 p.m. Leeper has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say Leeper is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Jennifer Leeper, contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.
