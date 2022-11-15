Greenwood man dies after crashing with semi in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A Greenwood man died in a crash after crashing with a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, officials say.

The crash that killed Sarbjit Singh, 44, happened about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 46 near County Road 750 East, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.

Singh suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. He was driving a Toyota 4Runner.

Officials have not released additional information on the crash. It is being investigated by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.