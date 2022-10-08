Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday.

Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured.

He says three people were concealed carrying inside the mall Saturday afternoon. At one point, a gun magazine fell out of one person's backpack and it broke into several pieces on the floor.

Fillenwarth says all three people were questioned and it was determined that each person was carrying legally and the guns were not stolen.

The Mall issued lifetime bans for each of the three people, police said in a Facebook post.

After the Greenwood Park Mall shooting in July, WRTV Investigates took a closer look at no weapons policies in malls and other businesses.

WRTV Investigates found a sign that simply says "no weapons" doesn't deny entry into an establishment even if someone is carrying a gun. Local attorneys say it's also not considered a crime unless that person is told to get off the property.

In some states, violating a no guns allowed sign or similar signage can lead to a criminal penalty, but not in Indiana, according to attorney Kirk Freeman.

"That's not the case. We have never had that statue we have never done things that way," Freeman said.

He said Hoosier establishments must be specific with their signs and policies.

For example, a sign saying "Mall closed: No one past this point," could result in trespassing because it denies entry.

Ignoring a sign, saying no weapons, or masks required, doesn't mean you break the law, he says, because it doesn't say anything about entry.

"If it says,' if you got a pistol on you, you can't enter into our establishment', then that can be deemed enough notice to prosecute under Indiana Criminal Trespass Statute. If you have a sign with a pistol and red slash through it, it doesn't mean anything — unless someone tells you to leave and you don't," Freeman said.

A code of conduct sign can be seen at the Greenwood Park Mall.

It says "no weapons" but according to Freeman, it's just a statement of policy.