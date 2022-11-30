Gunshot detection technology helping IMPD respond quicker to gun violence on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is attempting to pinpoint what led to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue on the east side.

Officers were dispatched to the area after being alerted of gunfire by gunshot detection technology. The new technology to Indy is being used in a 3-mile portion of the east side as part of a pilot program.

When officers got to the scene on, they found multiple shell casings in the road and later discovered at least six homes were shot at random.

Major Mike Leeper told WRTV, this is yet another instance where the gunshot detection technology helped them out.

"Just a short period of time ago, our officers were able to get on the scene of a person shot only a couple of blocks from this location and rendered medical aid that resulted in that individual surviving,” Leeper said. “The technology is proving to be worth its wait.”

Leeper said the gunshot detection system is a reactive approach for IMPD to fight gun violence.

This is an ongoing investigation.