Hancock County sheriff issues warning to parents about man approaching children

HANCOCK COUNTY — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to parents in the Southern Hancock School Corporation after a man allegedly approached children on a school bus stop Monday morning.

The Southern Hancock School Corporation includes New Palestine High School, New Palestine Jr. High School, New Palestine Intermediate, Brandywine Elementary, Sugar Creek Elementary, New Palestine Elementary and Little Dragons Early Learning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a male in their mid-20s was observed asking children on bus stops if they wanted a ride to school.

The male was in a dark blue or black four-door sedan in The Havens subdivision near 500 West and US 40.

The vehicle reportedly had a handicapped or disabled placard hanging from the rear-view mirror, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The office is asking parents to have a conversation with their children regarding the dangers of riding with strangers. They are also asking for parents of younger children to accompany them to their bus stops.

The incident is still being investigated.

If anyone has any information, including household surveillance footage that may be helpful, contact Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 317-477-1199.