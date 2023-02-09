High winds causing thousands of power outages in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As of 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, more than 10,000 AES Indiana customers are without power in central Indiana.
A majority of customers without power are on the east and northeast side of Marion County, but customers throughout the city and county are dealing with outages as seen in the map below.
AES shared many pictures to social media showing what their crews are dealing with today and asked people to not try to clear trees from lines yourself.
Call AES at 317-261-8111 to report a downed power line.
Duke Energy, as of 12:20 p.m., reported 1,044 customers without power in Indiana.
