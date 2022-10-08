Homicide detectives respond after person found dead in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead on the city's north side Saturday night.
Officers found the person with "undisclosed trauma" in the 2800 block of N Olney Street. That's near 30th Street and N Sherman Drive.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene.
No information about the person's age or identity has been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
