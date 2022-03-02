Husband named 'person of interest' in missing Carmel woman's disappearance

CARMEL — The husband of a missing Carmel woman has now been named a person of interest in her disappearance, according to police.

Ciera Breland (Locklair), 31, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 26. While investigating her disappearance, Carmel Police were put in touch with the City of Johns Creek Police Department in Georgia.

During their combined investigation, Breland's 37-year-old husband as a person of interest in her disappearance. He has not been criminally charged in relation to her disappearance, but has bene arrested and remains in custody on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia.

Breland was last seen on Feb. 25 between 10-11 p.m. in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, which is near the intersection of Ditch road and 146th Street.

She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts.

Breland's husband is currently being held in Hamilton County and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Carmel Police at 317-571-2580 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.