IFD crews rescue man in car overturned in water within 7 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters were called to a report of a car in water with entrapment just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of 34th Street and Lafayette Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters located an overturned car in a retention pond within four minutes of receiving the call.

Within three minutes of arriving at the scene, crews removed the 19-year-old male driver from the car.

The car was inverted in about 4.5 feet of water, according to IFD.

The driver was treated at the scene and released to his mother.