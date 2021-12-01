8 people displaced after fire at Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Some residents at the Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartment complex are displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says a fire started in one of the units from cooking.

No one was injured, but all residents from the three occupied units in the building will be displaced. There are six total units in the building.

As of November 22, IFD says it has responded to the complex approximately 20 times for working building, trash or vehicle fires and approximately 55 times for EMS runs since January 1, 2021.

Earlier this year, the apartment's clubhouse was destroyed by a fire.