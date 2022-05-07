IMPD asking for help finding man who was possibly abducted

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a 30-year-old man who may have been abducted.

James Cowherd, 30, was last seen on May 6, 2022, in the area of 4000 N. Whitfield St.

Detectives believe he was possibly abducted from that area around 10 p.m. on May 6 and may be in danger.

Cowherd is described as 5’8", 194 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Cowherd, call 911 immediately.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).