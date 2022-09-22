IMPD asking for help locating missing 64-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the community's help in locating a missing man.

64-year-old Ricky L. Burns was last seen Tuesday in the 3800 block of S. Keystone Avenue. He is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and 116 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Burns was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and white tennis shoes in a black colored wheelchair.

He might be in need of medical attention.

If located please call 911 immediately, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).