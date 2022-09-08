IMPD asking for help locating missing Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 45-year-old woman.

Patricia Coakley has been missing since Friday, August 26, according to IMPD.

Coakley is described as 4-feet-8-inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen in the 300 block of S. Ritter Avenue.

If located call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about her possible whereabouts can contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.