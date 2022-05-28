IMPD asking for help locating two children

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old runaway Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her 9-year-old sister Xyla Samuel.
Lauryn is described as five-foot-one, 135lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Xyla is described as five-foot, 150lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
They are both believed to be together and were last seen at their residence in the 1500 block of Nelson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
They could be in extreme danger, according to police.
If located, call 911 immediately. You may also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).
