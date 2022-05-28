Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

IMPD asking for help locating two children

Nelson and Samuel .png
WRTV / IMPD Photos
IMPD asking for help locating Lauryn Nelson and Xyla Samuel
Nelson and Samuel .png
Posted at 11:56 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 23:56:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old runaway Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her 9-year-old sister Xyla Samuel.

Lauryn is described as five-foot-one, 135lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Xyla is described as five-foot, 150lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

They are both believed to be together and were last seen at their residence in the 1500 block of Nelson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

They could be in extreme danger, according to police.

If located, call 911 immediately. You may also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!