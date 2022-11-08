IMPD asks for public assistance locating missing infant and mother

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) missing person detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant 3-month-old Paris Hayes Jr, who were both last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Mason might be in need of medical attention.

Mason and Paris were dropped off in the 5800 block of Rockville Road on October 31, 2022.

Mason is described as a white female standing 5'09" and weighing 145 lbs. She has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Paris is described as a bi-racial male weighing 30 lbs with brown hair with brown eyes.

If located, please call 911 immediately. If you have information, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).