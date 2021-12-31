IMPD civilian merit board taking public comments on proposed disciplinary process changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Civilian Police Merit Board is accepting public comments during its Jan. 4 meeting on proposed changes to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's disciplinary process.

Comments will be accepted during the regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City-County Building. Written comments can also be submitted to IMPD_Planning@indy.gov until noon on Jan. 31.

The board has been reviewing proposed changes since its regularly scheduled meetings in November.

According to a press release from IMPD, the board will allow comments at its Feb. 1 meeting and then it's anticipated the board will vote on the proposed changes.

You can few the full proposed changes below.