IMPD investigating after officer fires shot at suspect Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Internal Affairs are investigating after a 14-year veteran of the department discharged a single shot during a call Thursday morning.

According to police, Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Sebring Drive for a domestic disturbance.

Moments after arriving, an officer fired their weapon. The shot did not strike anyone, and the suspect was taken into custody without further issue.

According to IMPD, the suspect is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the involved female victim. During their investigation, IMPD detectives located a firearm near the suspect and learned the suspect shot into the victim’s apartment before officers arrived. Additionally, the officer who discharged his weapon observed a shell casing upon him entering the hallway.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) is being consulted throughout the investigation.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation. Body-worn cameras were activated at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call, Detective Gary Toms at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.