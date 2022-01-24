Watch
IMPD leaders detail department's top priorities for 2022

Posted at 1:55 PM, Jan 24, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday announced its priorities for 2022.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said at a news conference the initiatives include remaining focused on the people contributing to violent crime, improving functionality and accessibility to IMPD’s data, rolling out modern policing technology to fight and deter criminal activity and expanding community engagement and recruiting efforts.

“Our No. 1 priority is to reduce violence crime. It has been and will continue to be in 2022,” Bailey said. “Every officer, every detective in this police department, everything they do is focused around reducing violent crime.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett noted that a new round of 35 community-based “peacemakers” hit the streets on Monday.

“They will identify and provide a better path to those at risk of committing or falling victim to gun violence,” Hogsett said.

Bailey said the department will use $9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act over the next three years to fund additional license plate readers, public safety cameras in high-crime areas and a new gunshot detection pilot.

IMPD will hold six town hall meetings through mid-April, Bailey said. The first will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Southeast District.

Other town hall meetings are scheduled for Feb. 15 (Downtown District), Feb. 28 (East District), March 14 (Northeast District), March 28 (Southwest District) and April 11 (North District).

Watch Monday’s briefing below.

