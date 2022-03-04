IMPD looking for missing man who left Methodist Hospital on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 64-year-old man.
Terry Clemmon was last seen Wednesday at Methodist Hospital where he left without receiving full medical attention, a news release said.
Clemmon, who might be unable to speak, is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 196 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue scrub pants, a dark blue sweatshirt and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Person’s Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
