IMPD looking for missing man who left Methodist Hospital on Wednesday

Provided by IMPD
IMPD is asking for help finding Terry Clemmon, who was last seen March 2, 2022.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 04, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 64-year-old man.

Terry Clemmon was last seen Wednesday at Methodist Hospital where he left without receiving full medical attention, a news release said.

Clemmon, who might be unable to speak, is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 196 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue scrub pants, a dark blue sweatshirt and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Person’s Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

