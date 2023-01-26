Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

IMPD looking for suspect vehicle after downtown hit and run crash

impd hit and run cars.png
Provided/IMPD
IMPD is looking for a 5<sup>th</sup> Generation, 2010-2013 Chevy Camaro. It is blue ray metallic but appears navy blue or black with distinctive LED headlights with a high-intensity blue cast. It will have minor low front driver side damage.<br/>
impd hit and run cars.png
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 18:18:30-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released images of a vehicle they believe was involved in a downtown hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian.

The man was hit on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the 300 block of W Michigan Street.

Police are looking for a 5th Generation 2010-2013 Chevy Camaro. It is blue ray metallic, but appears navy blue or black and has distinctive LED headlights with a high-intensity blue cast.

The Camaro will have minor low front driver side damage.

Anyone with information can contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

TOP STORIES: Dad arrested after Beech Grove toddler caught on surveillance playing with loaded gun | Unedited police body cam video released from night Herman Whitfield III died | IU student stabbed on city bus was targetted because she was Asian, court docs allege | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Change of venue for Delphi murder trial denied, jurors to be selected from outside county

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click to learn more.