IMPD looking for suspect vehicle after downtown hit and run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released images of a vehicle they believe was involved in a downtown hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian.
The man was hit on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the 300 block of W Michigan Street.
Police are looking for a 5th Generation 2010-2013 Chevy Camaro. It is blue ray metallic, but appears navy blue or black and has distinctive LED headlights with a high-intensity blue cast.
The Camaro will have minor low front driver side damage.
Anyone with information can contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).
