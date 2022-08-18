IMPD: Missing man may be in need of medical attention

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 38-year-old man.

Police say Shawn Lapp, 38, was possibly last seen on Wednesday, August 17 in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. Lapp may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Lapp, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Lapp can contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).