IMPD rolls out phase two of Gunshot Detection program

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is now in phase two of its Gunshot Detection System along the east side of Indianapolis. It’s a part of the city’s violence reduction plan.

“We are analyzing the data that’s coming in – all three systems are active and providing data,” IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas said.

The department has said it's testing three different pilot programs from the companies Flock, ShotSpotter and J&M Security Solutions. The systems will initially be tested in a nearly five-mile area on Indianapolis' near east side.

IMPD says phase two will allow officers to only collect data on the systems.

The department says they will then look at the systems to see if they improve officer response time to shootings.

“If we are able to take information that directs us to a specific point and follow up with witnesses, knock on three doors instead of 50 doors,” Thomas said.

Terri Martinez has called the east side home for the last 20 years. She says she doesn’t feel safe.

“We hear gunfire just about every night,” Martinez said.

Martinez says she woke up that morning to take her dog out for her morning walk. That’s when she saw a woman laying outside of her front door who was left for dead.

“It really impacted my life because I never seen anything like that before – never,” Martinez said.

Terri is hoping IMPD’s Gunshot Detection System will help bring back her sense of safety to the place she calls home. The goal of the pilot program is to pick up the sound of gunfire.

“I want to leave from here. I don’t like living here anymore,” Martinez said.

IMPD says that they are working with IUPUI to study the results of the pilot.