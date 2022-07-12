Watch Now
Companies to begin installing gunshot detection systems in Indianapolis

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 12, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of the city's east side may soon see workers install gunshot detection devices on buildings and other structures near them.

It's part of an ongoing effort from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department toward implementing a gunshot detection system across the city.

The department has said it's testing three different pilot programs from the companies Flock, ShotSpotter and J&M Security Solutions. The systems will initially be tested in a nearly five-mile area on Indianapolis' east side.

The systems will be placed along Massachusetts Avenue and East 21st Street, Emerson Avenue, East Washington Street, and North Oriental Street.

The area was chosen because IMPD said data shows it has a "higher than average number of gunshot incidents."

The map below shows the area where the systems will be placed. The area has seen at least 43 homicides since 2020.

Note: The map below was drawn based on the area previously described by IMPD and may not be exact.

Those who live in the area may notice devices being installed on poles or buildings. They may also be approached by a representative of one of those three security companies and asked to put a device on their home or business. Participation is voluntary.

Last month, IMPD said investing in crime prevention technology, such as gunshot detection systems, has yielded positive results.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.

