IMPD searching for suspect that strong-armed robbed Sunglass Hut

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD robbery detectives are seeking the community's assistance in identifying a suspect involved a strong-armed robbery in April.

The crime took place at the Sunglass Hut located at 8702 Keystone Crossing on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Officers responded to the store, confirming a robbery had taken place and that the suspect had already fled the scene.

According to the release, IMPD detectives learned the suspect was an African American male, approximately 5’8" in height, weighing around 180-190 lbs. The suspect has a dark complexion, and was wearing a white shirt long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and grey shoes at the time of the robbery. The suspect allegedly was taking sunglasses and, when confronted, threatened a store employee with violence.

IMPD Detectives ask if anyone recognizes the suspect in the photos to contact Detective Wanda Perry at 317.327.3475 or wanda.perry@indy.gov. Citizens can also Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS), and provide information anonymously.