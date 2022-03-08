Watch
Indianapolis firefighter who responded to 9/11 attack at World Trade Center dies

Provided by Indianapolis Fire Department
Mark W. Rapp was a captain with the Indianapolis Fire Department and a founding member of Indiana Task Force One.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Mar 08, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Services are scheduled for a retired Indianapolis firefighter and a founding member of Indiana Task Force 1.

Captain Mark W. Rapp Sr., 66, died on Friday after a battle with lung cancer, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fire officials said Rapp’s cancer was the result of his response to the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

Visitation for the fallen firefighter will be Thursday and Friday at Crown Hill Funeral Home on West 38th Street.

On Saturday, a procession will lead Rapp past IFD Station 13 and the Sept. 11 Memorial on Ohio Street.

The procession will also pass by IFD Station 7 on Fort Wayne Avenue.

Rapp will be buried in the Heroes of Public Safety Section at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Rapp is survived by his wife, Nancy, three children and seven grandchildren, his parents and two brothers.

