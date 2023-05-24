INDOT worker injured after being hit on US 35 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — An INDOT worker suffered multiple injuries after being struck while working on US 35 in Wayne County on Tuesday.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to US 35 near Brooks Road in Williamsburg after a report of a Indiana State Highway worker being struck while setting up traffic cones.

33-year-old Joseph Greene was found to have been struck by a vehicle at the scene. He was found alert and conscious, but suffering from lacerations to his head, legs and back. He also had possible internal injuries.

An investigation found 34-year-old Katherine Potts of Richmond was driving a Ford Escape when she disregarded a flagman stopping northbound traffic.

Potts reportedly drove around the flagman, his vehicle and two warning signs before continuing northbound for a quarter mile and driving head on into the path of a state highway truck.

As Potts neared, the driver of the truck used his car horn and Greene jump from the back of the truck to avoid being on it when it was hit. In the process, Potts veered around the truck and struck Greene.

According to those at the scene, Potts never slowed.

Potts was transported to Reid Hospital in Richmond for a toxicology screening, according to WCSO.