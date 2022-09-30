Investigation underway after man found dead following house fire on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man found in a home that caught fire early Friday on the city's east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department discovered the man while they responded to investigate a death about 4:20 a.m. to the 2200 block of North Arlington Avenue, near the intersection of East 22nd Street.

The home that he was inside at some point caught fire, but it's not clear if he died before or after the fact.

An IMPD official told WRTV that foul play is not suspected. The man may have suffered from medical issues.

The Marion County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause and manner of his death.