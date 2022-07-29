ISP: one person killed after multi-vehicle crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a four vehicle crash on I-465.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Exit 44, where I-465 southbound and I-70 intersect on the city's east side.
No information about what led up to the crash or how many people were involved has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
