Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

ISP: one person killed after multi-vehicle crash on I-465

465 70 crash 2.jpg
Provided Photo/INDOT
One person was killed after a four vehicle crash on I-465 on July 29, 2022.
465 70 crash 2.jpg
Posted at 7:52 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 19:52:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a four vehicle crash on I-465.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Exit 44, where I-465 southbound and I-70 intersect on the city's east side.

No information about what led up to the crash or how many people were involved has been released.

MORE: WRTV Traffic Map

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Thousands of Kias and Hyundais may qualify for free engine replacement | Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis | WATCH: Videos taken in central Indiana show fireball meteor soar through sky

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!