Know the signs and symptoms of heat related injury

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the National Weather Service, this summer is expected to be hotter than usual. The City of Indianapolis and emergency management agencies want you to take action to protect yourself and know the warning signs of a medical emergency.

The following are signs of heat exhaustion or stroke.

Headache

Dizziness and confusion

Loss of appetite and feeling sick

Excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

Cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

Fast breathing or pulse

A high temperature of 38C or above

Being very thirsty

For construction workers, not working outside isn’t an option, which is why they say their company works to provide them with necessary equipment and breaks.

"They hook us up with coolers and we've got bags of ice at the shop, and we bring in lots of water and Gatorade,” said Andre Stemley, a construction worker for IRE.

MORE: WRTV latest forecast

Elderly individuals, young kids, and people with preexisting conditions are more likely to suffer from a heat-related injury. However, If you take certain kinds of medication, you could be more likely too also

"People who take Anticholinergics, which is a broad class of medicine, [could be more at risk],” said Marc Laio, the Indianapolis EMS Medical Director. “That medicine includes things like allergy medicines to some antidepressants. Those medicines can prevent people from appropriately sweating in the context of heat."

That’s why medical professionals say if you don’t need to be in the heat, don’t.

If you need assistance that is non-emergency related or any type of assistance, call 211. Additional health safety information can at the National Weather Service’s website.