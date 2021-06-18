Kokomo Beach to reopen Friday following shooting

KOKOMO — The City of Kokomo announced Kokomo Beach will reopen for regular hours Friday after a teenager was shot at the aquatic center Tuesday.

There will be some changes for visitors. No weapons will be allowed inside, and a Kokomo Police Officer will stand at the gate. Mandatory bag checks will also be in place.

Mayor Tyler Moore says an officer or deputy will also be at Foster Park every day Kokomo Beach is open as part of a new safety plan.

"We got to the point now that we're basically going to take a more aggressive stance on making the community feel more safe being at Kokomo Beach," Moore said.

