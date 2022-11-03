Kokomo woman dies after apartment fire, police & fire marshal now investigating

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating a woman's death after she was pulled from an apartment on fire.

The fire happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East.

A Howard County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Tonya Bergen-Rowe of Kokomo out of the burning apartment, but she died at the scene.

An autopsy was performed but results are pending toxicology.

The origin and cause of the fire is being investigated by the Kokomo Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, while police are investigating the death in cooperation with the other agencies.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Brent Wines at (765) 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.