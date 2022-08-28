Lafayette man killed in early Sunday morning crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY — Around 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, Carroll County E911 received a report of a black Ford pickup truck lying in the middle of the southbound lanes of the Hoosier Heartland Highway.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they could not find anybody in or immediately near the vehicle. They began searching the area and found an individual lying off the roadway, just north of the crash scene, and was identified as the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The individual was identified as Ryan King, 44, of Lafayette. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner's Office.

In the preliminary report conducted by Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Jensyn Reef, it was found that King was going northbound on State Road 2, just southeast of Delphi.

For unknown reasons, the investigation suggested that King left the roadway, on the right side, overcorrected, and went back into the passing left lane of the highway.

The Ford then went off the left side of the road and struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times and landed on the driver's side of the truck in the southbound lanes of State Road 25.

The investigation showed that King was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected through the truck's sunroof and landed northeast of the truck.

Toxicology results will be pending through the Carroll County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story.