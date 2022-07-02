Watch Now
Lawrence Police looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run

Paul Chiodo/WRTV Photo
FILE: Lawrence Police Department
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jul 02, 2022
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Police are looking for a driver who they say left the scene of a deadly crash Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of E 46th Street & N Post Road and located two vehicles that had been involved.

Police say a red pickup truck traveling south on Post Road hit a car turning west onto 46th Street. The driver of the truck ran from the crash scene, and the man driving the car was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone who may have information to share regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

